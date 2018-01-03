Biden: It Shows ‘Poor Judgment’ for Trump to ‘Perform the Way He Does’ – North Korea Rhetoric ‘Not Presidential’

While speaking to CNN on Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Trump’s rhetoric towards North Korea as “not presidential” and displaying bad judgment.

Biden said, “I think it is — shows really poor judgment for the president to perform the way he does, particularly with tweets, but not just with his tweets. Words matter. And they matter when they come from a city councilman or a mayor or a senator, but they really matter when they come from a president.”

He further commented that the situation with North Korea is “not a game” and characterized the president’s rhetoric as “not presidential.”

