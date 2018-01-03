Dem Sen Merkley on Trump: ‘I’m Very Concerned About His Mental State’

"I'm very concerned about his mental state, because the decision-making role of the President in terms of nuclear war is extremely significant" - Senator Jeff Merkley on Donald Trump https://t.co/JJufEi120k pic.twitter.com/4N7QjgRxHu

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) stated that he is “very concerned” about President Trump’s mental state.

Merkley said, “I’m very concerned about his mental state. Because the decision-making role of the president, in terms of nuclear war, is extremely significant. Unless a military commander reverses or refuses to obey a command, the president can order a nuclear strike. This is one of the reasons that we held a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last month, because of the growing concern over the president’s ability to perform this role.”

