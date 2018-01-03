House Dem Caucus Chair Crowley: We Want a Clean DACA Bill, A Border Wall Is a ‘Waste’ of Money

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Representative Joe Crowley (D-NY) stated that Democrats want a clean DACA bill and dubbed a border wall a waste of money.

Crowley said, “I think there’s a false premise here, in other words, equating security and border security with the DACA individuals themselves. They are not a security risk to the American people. They love this country. This is the country they know and love, and they are now in a state of limbo. And unless the president, who has promised to address this issue, works to make that happen in a clean bill, that’s what Democrats are looking for. A $40 billion wall is a waste of government money. … You can’t drive on it. You can’t live in it. You can’t do anything with it, and it really is just a waste of government resources. We have the security along our border that we need. And we can certainly talk about addressing some of the issues that need to be addressed, but let’s not conflate the two issues together.”

