GOP Whip Scalise: ‘The Credibility of the Special Counsel Is Very Much in Question’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Majority Whip Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that the credibility and impartiality of Special Counsel Robert Mueller are in question.

Scalise said, “[Y]ou’ve seen an exposure of what I think is a lot of corruption and real concerns that have been raised about the special counsel. In fact, just the credibility of the special counsel is very much in question. Because, as you mentioned, so many of the people that Mueller brought in, the people working on that, were very anti-Trump in the campaign, and still to this day. … So, I think just the impartiality of this investigation has been called into question, and I have some real serious concerns about it.”

