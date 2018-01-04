Sean Spicer on Job as Press Secretary: ‘I Screwed Up’

Thursday on HLN’s “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered,” former Press Secretary Sean Spicer admitted he “screwed up” during his White House tenure on a number of topics.

Spicer said, “There were times where I screwed up, no question about it.”

He continued, “I mean, the inauguration. I would say that’s first and foremost. There was an event where I was talking about how evil Assad was, and I screwed that up royally.”

Cupp interjected, “You brought up Hitler.”

Spicer said, “Thank you for reminding me. There were days when I went back—look, I’m a very self-critical person. It’s not my credibility. I honestly went out every day to do the best job I could for the President of the United States, who gave me an unbelievable honor, and to basically do the best job I could for the American people. When I screwed up, yeah, it felt really bad.”

