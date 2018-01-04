State Department: We’re Suspending Security Assistance to Pakistan

During a press briefing on Thursday, State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert confirmed that the US is suspending security assistance to Pakistan until takes “decisive action” against groups like the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network.

Nauert said, “Today, we can confirm that we are suspending…security assistance — security assistance only — to Pakistan at this time. Until the Pakistani government takes decisive action against groups, including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network, we consider them to be destabilizing the region and also targeting US personnel, the United States will suspend that kind of security assistance to Pakistan.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett