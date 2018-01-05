Benjamin Harnwell: Bannon Is ‘Concentrating’ on Helping Trump Fulfill His Agenda

Friday on BBC radio’s “World Service,” the Director of the Human Dignity Institute Benjamin Harnwell said Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon was “concentrating on helping” President Donald Trump from outside.

On Bannon’s reported comments in Michael Wolff ‘s book “Fire and Fury,” Harnwell said, “I think what people need to do is zoom out slightly and look precisely at what he said in the context of what people are saying. And I think it’s clear that he wasn’t attacking, or betraying even the President, nor his family.”

He continued, “I would think that Steve’s comments were directed principally against Paul Manafort rather than against either Jared Kushner or Donald, Jr.”

On Bannon’s motives, Harnwell said, “I think as far as Steve’s concerned, he’s concentrating on helping the President, from outside, fulfill the agenda on which he was elected.”

He added, “In any friendship, if someone thinks that they’ve been personally betrayed, they’re going to get angry no? With the passage of time, when people get the opportunity to zoom out slightly see the fact that Steve has said yesterday unambiguously that he supports 100 percent Donald Trump, and that will always be the case, I think they’ll patch up their differences.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo