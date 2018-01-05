GOP Sen Cassidy: Dems Don’t Want DACA Solution — ‘They Love to Use It as a Political Prop’

. @BillCassidy : "I don't know that Democrats actually want a solution to DACA because they love to use it as a political prop. But if they are truly interested, the president is willing to negotiate. He just wants that border security." pic.twitter.com/NZnnaO0Afa

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said President Donald Trump was willing to negotiate a solution for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy. However, he said Democrats might not want a resolution because they want to “use it as a political prop.”

Cassidy said, “I think it’s easily done. The president clearly wants border security. He’s clearly willing to negotiate. I don’t know if Democrats want to give up the issue. I don’t know that Democrats actually want a solution to DACA because they love to use it as a political prop. But if they are truly interested, the president is willing to negotiate. He just wants that border security.”

He continued, “The wall resets. The wall says that from this point forward we have our border secure not just for folks coming here illegally, but also for human trafficking, drugs, guns going south and north, all the activity the cartels are doing, we have a better way to control. That’s a good thing. If you have to negotiate to get that good thing, the president’s clearly willing to negotiate. Again, the question is whether the Democrats are serious or if they just want a political issue.”

