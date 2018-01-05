Scarborough: In 2009 ‘Red State Iran Wanted to Keep the Mullahs’ ‘Blue State Iran’ Wanted to Move Forward

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough stated that during the Iran protests in 2009, “red state” Iran wanted to keep the mullahs, while “blue state” Iran wanted to move into the 21st century.

After quoting a line from David Ignatius’ Washington Post column that in 2013, Tehran was “somewhere between Pyongyang and Los Angeles.” Scarborough said, “which is something really that we saw in 2009. What I was struck by in 2009, during the protests, was the fact that you had a red state Iran, and you had a blue state Iran. It was split down the middle. Red state Iran wanted to keep the mullahs in charge. Blue state Iran wanted to move Iran into the 20th century so they could move into the 21st century.”

