Dem Rep. Meeks: Trump ‘Seems’ to Want the U.S. to Be More like Russia

Saturday on MSNBC, Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said that President Donald Trump has created a “totalitarian” government and “seems” to want the country to be more like Russia than the United States of America.

“[W]hat is happening now with this president and with [Republicans] as co-conspirators is the undermining of our democratic institutions,” Meeks stated. “What … Mr. Trump seems to want to be … it reminds me more of Russia than the United States of America.”

He later added, “We’re in an atmosphere of a foreign government that’s totalitarian where the president is saying that I can go after my political enemies and try to say, we want our institution to put somebody in jail.”

