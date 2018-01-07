Bill de Blasio: Trump Better at Articulating Progressive Economic Fairness Message Than Dems

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a Sunday interview on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” that President Donald Trump is beating Democrats on economic fairness.

The mayor said he plans to travel “all around” the country in support of progressive economic fairness.

“I think the message should be a progressive one, and about an economic vision for fairness,” de Blasio told show host John Catsimatidis. “I think that’s something Bernie Sanders did a great job with in 2016. And, bluntly, Trump got a lot of that message out and attracted a lot of people. That should not be a message that someone like Trump can beat Democrats on. Democrats have to have the strongest, most progressive message of economic change and fairness.”

