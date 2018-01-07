Buchanan Predicts Trump ‘Will Concede’ on DACA — ‘He Will Be Charged With Amnesty’

by Jeff Poor7 Jan 20180

On the inaugural broadcast of the revamped “The McLaughlin Group,” host Tom Rogan asked if President Donald Trump “will and should” agree to a deal regarding the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration with congressional Democrats.

Buchanan said it was his preference Trump would not agree to such a deal, but predicted he would and that it will be portrayed as amnesty.

“My view is no,” Buchanan replied. “But I do think this — I do think Trump will agree to the deal. I don’t think he’ll get the wall. I think he’ll get a security fence and other things, protections like that. And I think the pressure from the public elsewhere on the DACA thing because it is publicly popular — I think ultimately Trump will concede on that and he will be charged with amnesty.”

