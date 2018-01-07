CNN’s Jake Tapper Cuts Off Stephen Miller: ‘I’ve Wasted Enough of My Viewers’ Time’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House adviser Stephen Miller had a heated interview with host Jake Tapper over Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

Miller said, “The book is best understood as a work of very poorly written fiction.”

Things got heated when Miller said, “Your network’s been going 24/7 with all the salacious coverage and I know it brings a lot of you guys a lot of joy to try to stick the knife in, but the reality is that page after page after page of the book is purely false. I see sections of the book where events I participated in are described and I have firsthand knowledge as they’re described they’re completely and utterly fraudulent.”

Tapper shot back, “Nobody at CNN is sticking knives in anybody.”

After several exchanges where the pair talked over each other, Tapper said, “The only person who has called themselves a genius in the last week is a president.”

Miller said, “Which happens to be a true statement. a self-made billionaire who revolutionized — ”

Tapper quipped, “I’m sure he’s watching and he’s happy you said that.”

Miller shot back “You can be as condescending as you want.”

At one point in the interview, Tapper hushed his guest: “Stephen, settle down, settle down. Calm down.”

Tapper ended the interview saying, “I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time.”

After the segment aired, President Trump tweeted that Miller “destroyed” Tapper.

Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN