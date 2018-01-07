Gingrich: Businesses ‘Feel Psychologically Renewed’ Under Trump

In a Sunday appearance on New York AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich boasted about the state of the economy under a “real businessman” like President Donald Trump.

According to Gingrich, businesses “feel psychologically renewed, just having somebody who respects them.”

He continued, telling host John Catsimatidis, “[O]bama had this schoolteacher contempt for people who create jobs, and who earn a living, and who run businesses. And people could feel it, and then he appointed people to things like the [Consumer Financial Protection Bureau] who are really deeply, bitterly anti-business and willing to impose, use the power of government and people sort of shrank. And that’s why you had for eight years the lowest rate of economic growth of any president in American history — lower than the eight years of the Great Depression.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent