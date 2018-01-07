Haley: Michael Wolff Hit ‘New Low’ in Lying ‘for Money and for Power’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” when asked about Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said she was “amazed at the lengths people will go to lie for money and for power.”

Haley said, “The one thing about the book, having been governor and now an ambassador, I am always amazed at the lengths people will go to lie for money and for power, this is like taking it to a whole new low.”

She added, “I will tell you. I have not read the book. I won’t read it. The excerpts I have seen and the things I have seen in the press, I know those people in the White House. I’m there once a week. These people love their country and respect our president. I have never seen or heard the type of toxic language they’re talking about. I’m not there seven days a week. I’m there once a week, and I’m there for a day with White House meetings and everything. No one questions the stability of the president.”

