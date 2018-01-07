Haley: ‘No One Questions the Stability of the President’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” when asked about Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury,” which supposedly raised questions about the stability of President Donald Trump, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley dismissed that notion and said “no one” questioned the stability of the president.

Haley said, “I know those people in the White House. These people love their country and respect our president. I’ve never seen or heard the type of toxic language that they are talking about.”

She added, “No one questions the stability of the president.”

