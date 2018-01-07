Michael Wolff: Trump ‘Is Worse than Everybody Thought,’ ‘This Is 25th Amendment Kind of Stuff’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff said the presidency of President Donald Trump was “worse than everybody thought.”

Wolff said, “I think that in the beginning, the media took this point of view without having had this experience. You know, I went into this, and a decent part of the country went into this, his entire staff went into this thinking maybe this can work. It’s different, even peculiar, but who knows what can happen here. And that was exactly my — my frame of reference. I would have been delighted to have written a contrarian account here. Donald Trump, this unexpected president, is actually going to succeed. OK, that’s not the story. He is not going to succeed. This is worse than everybody thought.”

He continued, “If I left out anything, it’s probably stuff that was even more damning. It’s that bad. I mean it’s an extraordinary moment in time. And the last — the last several days focused on my book I think are proof of this. This is what happened here, what’s going on here. this is, you know, I think not an exaggeration and not unreasonable to say this is 25th amendment kind of stuff.”

He added, “Twenty-fifth Amendment is a concept that is alive every day in the White House.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN