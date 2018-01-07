Pompeo Battles Wallace Over ‘Fire and Fury’ — I Will Not ‘Dignify’ the Question, ‘Trump Is Completely Capable’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” CIA Director Mike Pompeo battled host Chris Wallace over allegations in Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury.”

When asked about President Donald Trump’s mental fitness Pompeo said,”Those statements are just absurd, Chris. I mean just pure fantasy. My personal experience, I was with the president yesterday at Camp David. I’m with him almost every day. We talk about some of the most serious matters facing America and the world, complex issues. The president is engaged. He understands the complexity. He asks really difficult questions of our team at CIA so we can provide him the information he needs to make good, informed policy decisions. I’ve watched him do that. I watched him take the information that the intelligence community delivers and translate that into policies that are of enormous benefit to America. Statements like the one Mr. Wolf made about how we all think about the president are just ridiculous. They are frankly beneath the conversation this morning.”

Wallace asked, “What would you say about a world leader who refers to himself as a very stable genius?”

Pompeo responded, “Chris, I’m not going to dignify that question with a response. This is a man who is leading the United States of America engages with the intelligence community in ways that are sophisticated. He deals with the most complex issues and has handled them in a way that I have great admiration and respect for. We are keeping America safe, and President Trump is completely capable of working alongside of us and leading us in that effort.”

