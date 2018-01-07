Rand Paul: Wolff Book ‘Gossipy,’ Should Not Be Treated Seriously By the Media

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” when asked about Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said it was a “gossipy book” that should not be treated seriously.

Paul said, “I guess my first response this was sort of gossipy book, like Kitty Kelly book back when I was in high school, nobody really believed them. They were treated as sort of like a sitcom or treated as a television show. They weren’t treated seriously by the media.”

On President Donald Trump, Paul added, “We have all these wiseacres out there wanting to criticize be presumptuous about trying to judge someone’s intelligence, I can tell you he has the wherewithal to do things that no politician has been able to do and in a good way.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN