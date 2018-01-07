Trump Aide Stephen Miller Rips Wolff Book as ‘Grotesque Work of Fiction’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House adviser Stephen Miller said Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury” was a “grotesque work of fiction” and a “pile of trash.”

Miller said, “The book is best understood as a work of very poorly written fiction.”

Miller said, “The tragic thing about this book, and there are many things about it that are unfortunate, but the portrayal of the president in the book is so contrary to reality, to the experience of those who work with him, to my own experience having spent the last two years with him.”

Miller said Wolff was a “garbage author of a garbage book.”

(h/t The Hill)

