Lindsey Graham: If Trump ‘Doesn’t Call Himself a Genius, Nobody Else Will’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” when asked about President Donald Trump’s tweet saying he was a “stable genius,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that if Trump didn’t call himself a genius, “nobody else will.”

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!

Partial transcript as follows:

BEHAR: Saturday Trump called himself quote “like really smart” and a stable genius. Do you think he’s like really smart and a stable genius?

GRAHAM: I think this, if he doesn’t call himself a genius, nobody else will.

NAVARRO: That was funny.

GRAHAM: The first thing I want to tell you he beat me like a drum. He ran against 17 Republicans and crushed us all. He ran against a Clinton machine and won. So all I can say is you can say anything you want to say about the guy. I said he was xenophobic race-baiting religious bigot. I ran out of things to say. He won. Guess what he’s our president.

BEHAR: You’re calling him a xenophobic religious bigot?

GRAHAM: I did during the campaign.

BEHAR: Yeah you did.

NAVARRO: Is he still all those things?

GRAHAM: In my view he is my president and doing a good job on multiple fronts. Again I’ll tell you why. I went into this thing not voting. I didn’t vote for the guy.