Trump: ‘@realDonaldTrump’ Is Our Only Way Around the ‘Fake Media’

by Pam Key8 Jan 20180

Monday at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention in Nashville, TN, President Donald Trump encouraged attendees to “look up @realDonaldTrump.”

He reason: It’s the “way around the media.”

Trump said, “That is why today in a few minutes, I will take the first step to expand access to broadband Internet in rural America. So you can compete on a level playing field, which you were not able to do. Not fair. I will sign two presidential orders to provide broader and faster and better Internet coverage. Make sure you look up @realDonaldTrump. Right? I have a feeling you get that anyway, actually. That’s our only way around the media. Fake media.”

