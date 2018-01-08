Trump: ‘@realDonaldTrump’ Is Our Only Way Around the ‘Fake Media’

. @POTUS : "I will take the first step to expand access to broadband internet in rural America... I will sign two presidential orders to provide broader and faster and better internet coverage." pic.twitter.com/QBs1zBwMTU

Monday at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention in Nashville, TN, President Donald Trump encouraged attendees to “look up @realDonaldTrump.”

He reason: It’s the “way around the media.”

Trump said, “That is why today in a few minutes, I will take the first step to expand access to broadband Internet in rural America. So you can compete on a level playing field, which you were not able to do. Not fair. I will sign two presidential orders to provide broader and faster and better Internet coverage. Make sure you look up @realDonaldTrump. Right? I have a feeling you get that anyway, actually. That’s our only way around the media. Fake media.”

