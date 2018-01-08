Watch: Trump Enters Stadium for College National Championship to Cheers, Sings National Anthem

President Donald Trump took the field Monday night in Atlanta, GA, for the College Football National Championship game between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama, mostly to cheers.
Trump, escorted by members of the ROTC, waved to the crowd before the Zac Brown Band sang the National Anthem.
The president appeared to sing part of the anthem with his hand held over his heart.
