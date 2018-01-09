CNN’s Bash Praises Trump Over Immigration Meeting: ‘This Is the Presidency Many’ Thought He Was Capable Of

Tuesday on CNN’s “Wolf,” network political correspondent Dana Bash praised President Donald Trump’s bipartisan congressional meeting.

Bash said, “There is a lot to discuss with regard to the substance. There a lot of unanswered questions and a lot of real discussions in this room, but it definitely bears underscoring. Look we all covered a lot of photo ops for the sake of bringing the cameras in to send an image around the world. That’s not what this was. We are as skeptical as they come. That’s fair to say. This really was a negotiation. We really got to be the fly on the wall listening to the way they talk. I’m really not convinced that it would have been any different had the cameras not been in there. I was just communicating with now two Republicans who were in that meeting who said they had no idea that the cameras were going to stay in there as long as they did.”

She continued, “I’m sure I will get hit for this, and I don’t care. The bottom line is this is a year ago. This is the presidency that many people thought Donald Trump was capable of. We don’t know if this is a results-driven debate, but just the notion of him being in command — of him wanting the cameras in there and wanting the cameras to see him sitting at a table with Democrats and Republicans playing the role of a dealmaker — this is what people who had high hopes for the Trump presidency thought it would be — meeting after meeting like this.”

(h/t Mediaite)

