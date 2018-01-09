Flake: I Was ‘Surprised’ at President Trump’s ‘Flexibility’ During Immigration Meeting

Sen. Jeff Flake says he went into the meeting with President Trump with “pretty low expectations” but was surprised at Trump’s flexibility on immigration https://t.co/H5KZdRggu9 https://t.co/2Dw6Rw4UzL

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) stated that he was surprised at how flexible President Trump was during his immigration meeting earlier in the day.

Flake said, “I went in with pretty low expectations. You don’t put 22 people around the table and expect to really negotiate, and we’re at a point now where we really need to negotiate. But I was surprised that when the cameras left at the president’s flexibility on the matter, and that he actually went in and explained what he meant by a wall and border security, and that’s helpful. It really is.”

