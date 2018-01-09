Mark Levin on Trump’s New Immigration Tack: ‘No Art of the Deal,’ ‘Complete Surrender’

Tuesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Mark Levin criticized President Donald Trump for his remarks earlier in the day at a meeting directed at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Trump indicated he would sign what was delivered to him and not nitpick, to which Levin categorized it as “surrender.”

“That’s no ‘Art of the Deal,'” he said. “That’s complete surrender. Now, I suspect the president will realize that and try to walk some of that back, but that is very bad. And he did it in front of the media. He did it in front of the Democrats. The whole world heard it. Just give me something, and I’ll sign it. Are you kidding me? That’s what he said. I didn’t say it. That’s what the president said.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor