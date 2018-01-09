Van Jones: ‘Queen of the Universe’ Oprah Would ‘Destroy Anyone’ If She Ran for President

Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former Obama administration green jobs czar and network contributor Van Jones said if Oprah Winfrey ran for president, she would “destroy” anyone else.

Jones said, “The question is, does she want to be demoted from queen of the universe to President of the United States? That’s the only question. If she wants to do it, she can do it. She is probably the most beloved human being on Earth. She is probably the most beloved carbon-based life form on Earth. If she runs, she will destroy anyone in front of her.”

He added, “The question is, does she want to do it? I’ve talked to a lot of people close to her, around her, there is basically bedlam in Oprah land right now. People are begging her, please run, please run, please run. She’s given no indication she’s moved off her position that she doesn’t want to do it. I will say that speech last night was extraordinary. That speech, she did in nine minutes what Barack Obama did in 17 minutes in 2004. She told her story. She told the American story in a way that just was electrifying. If she decides to do this, it is going to be one of the most extraordinary runs in American history.”

