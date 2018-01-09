Warner: DREAMers ‘Are Integral to Our Country’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) argued DREAMers are “integral to our country.”

Warner stated, “Andrea, for a long time we’ve said, as part of major immigration reform, or even part of giving this immediate relief to these DREAMers, 97% of them, by the way, who are either working, in school, or are serving in the military. They are integral to our country. But that we would be open to some level of enhanced border security. But we ought to look at that border security by the experts. Some of that might be fences. Some of that might be increased drones. Some of that might be electronic surveillance. So, there’s ways to improve border security. … But remember, when Mr. Trump claimed the wall, he said the wall was going to be entirely paid for by Mexico. So, if Mr. Trump wants his glorious, beautiful wall that he says, bring along a check from the Mexican government, and I think we’d be wide open for that.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett