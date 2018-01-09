Watch: Tonya Harding Threatens to End Interview With Piers Morgan After Claiming to Be the Real Victim

Disgraced Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding nearly ended an interview early after “Good Morning Britain” interviewer Piers Morgan pointed out she was acting like the victim talking about her new movie, “I, Tonya,” when the real victim was her rival, Nancy Kerrigan, who was attacked by a man hired by Harding’s ex-husband and bodyguard and unable to compete in the 1994 Winter Olympics as a result of the attack.

Morgan asked Harding if she knew the attack was going to happen, but she deflected.

“I respect you for trying to ask these questions, however, I am really here just to talk about the future and what it means,” Harding told Morgan. “My movie now to me, is going to help so many people to realize that it is OK to ask for help. It took me so long to be able to ask for people to help me.”

Morgan interrupted, “Maybe it suits you to play the victim, but I think the victim in all this wasn’t you, it was Nancy Kerrigan who had her Olympic dream shattered, quite literally, in her leg.”

Harding then threatened to cut the interview short because Morgan did not let her finish.

“I think that many people are the victims of abuse every single day, and can’t stand up for themselves,” she said. “People need to be able to understand that we need to stand united, and that abuse should not be happening anymore.”

