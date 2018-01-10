Gohmert: If DACA First, Chances of Wall Are as Much as Schumer Saying ‘Black Conservatives Are the Most Brave People in America’

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said if Congress passed DACA without funds for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the chances of getting those funds later were “about the same as Chuck Schumer saying that black conservatives are the most brave people in America.”

Gohmert said, “The same thing Ronald Reagan said was his biggest mistake and it was. The chance is if we do DACA of getting the wall and secure border later are about the same as Chuck Schumer saying that black conservatives are the most brave people in America. It’s just not going to happen.”

He added, “You look at the reasons for President Trump saying that. He is trying to reach out. He’s trying to be gracious, but we have got to recognize this is not a fair fight if we don’t stand for what Reagan regretted not standing for and saying secure the border, get the wall built where we need it and then we will work on who is here. It’s not going to happen and we will have the next Congress to keep coming back again and again in doing more and more amnesties until there are so many people voting here that have no clue about what it takes to keep liberty in a representative government it will be lost.”

