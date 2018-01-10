Pence: ‘There’s No Deal on DACA Without a Wall’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Vice President Mike Pence told host Martha MacCallum there was “no deal on DACA without a wall” on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pence said, “I think the president’s been very clear. There’s no deal on DACA without a wall.”

He added, “Not only without a wall, Martha. But also without ending the visa lottery program and ending the kind of chain migration that has resulted in people coming to this country that have done harm to Americans in recent months.”

