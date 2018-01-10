Rand: I’ll Vote for Barriers on the Border, But Not to Spend $40 Billion on Them

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Wolf,” Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that while he will vote for money for barriers along the border, he’s still a fiscal conservative and won’t vote to spend $40 billion on these barriers.

Rand said, “I remain a fiscal conservative, even on the wall. So, I’m not excited about spending 20, 30, 40 dollars billion on a wall. I’m still a believer that we don’t have money to spend. We’re $700 billion in the hole. I heard from somebody the other day that said we built 2,700 miles of concrete barriers on our interstates — you know, all those noise control barriers — we’ve done that for $2 billion. So, I think the price tag should be debated. And I think we can have barriers, and we will have barriers in certain places. I think we should also use technology, which is less expensive. But the barriers, I think we need to look at the cost of them. The people advocating for it are forgetting that they are fiscally conservative, and they’re just giving just enormous numbers. So, yes, I would look at the number very carefully, and while I will vote for money for barriers, I’m not voting for $40 billion for barriers.”

