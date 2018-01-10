Scarborough: During Immigration Meeting ‘Grandpa’ Trump ‘Kept Kind of Wandering’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough argued that during his immigration meeting on Tuesday, President Trump showed he wasn’t in control of his mental faculties and “grandpa kept kind of wandering back and forth, and he had to be reminded time and time again by Republicans what he believed.”

Scarborough stated, “[T]he reason that he did this was obvious, he wanted to disprove Michael Wolff’s book. He wanted to prove that he was in complete control of his mental facilities. And actually, what he did was show that he wasn’t. He didn’t — he couldn’t keep up with where he was. He would amble over and say what Democrats wanted to hear, ‘Yes, I’m with you, and we should do this out of love.’ And then Kevin McCarthy would sort of figuratively grab him by the shoulder and say — and go, ‘Grandpa, come on over here, let’s — come on, pawpaw, sit down here, don’t hurt yourself. This is what you really believe.’ And then pawpaw would say, ‘OK this is what I really believe.’ But grandpa kept kind of wandering back and forth, and he had to be reminded time and time again by Republicans what he believed. So the very thing he was trying to prove, he disproves. He has no idea about the issues and has no positions on the issues that actually drive his base the most.”

