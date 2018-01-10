Trump: Russia Probe ‘Democrat Hoax,’ ‘Phony Cloud’ Over Administration

Wednesday during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, President Donald Trump said special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 presidential election is a “phony cloud” over his administration.

When asked about an interview with Mueller Trump said, “There has been no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians, or Trump and Russians, no collusion. When I watch you interviewing all of the people leaving their committees, I mean, the Democrats are all running for office, trying to say this and that, but bottom line they all say, there’s no collusion. And there is no collusion.”

He continued, “When you talk about interviews, Hillary Clinton had an interview where she wasn’t sworn in, she wasn’t given the oath, they didn’t take notes, they didn’t record. And it was done on the 4th of July weekend. That’s perhaps, ridiculous. A lot of people looked upon that as being a very serious breach, and it really was. But again, I’ll speak to attorneys.”

He added, “I can only say this. There was absolutely no collusion. Everybody knows it. Every committee. I’ve been in office now for 11 months. For 11 months they’ve had this phony cloud over this administration, over our government. And it has hurt our government. It does hurt our government. It’s a Democrat hoax that was brought up as an excuse for losing an election that frankly the Democrats should have won because they had such a tremendous advantage in the electoral college. So it was brought up for that reason. But it’s determined there is no collusion by virtually everybody. So we’ll see what happens.”

After being asked again, Trump said, “We will see what happens. Certainly, I’ll see what happens, but when they have no collusion, and nobody’s found collusion, at any level, it seems unlikely that you would even have an interview.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN