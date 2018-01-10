Shepard Smith: Trump Remarks on Libel Laws ‘A Word Salad of Nothingness’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Shepard Smith Reporting,” host Shepard Smith said President Donald Trump’s remarks from earlier this morning about libel laws were a “word salad of nothingness.”

Smith said, “For clarity, because we’re in the position to report facts here, all of that about libel laws––that was just a word salad of nothingness, because none of that means anything, except ‘look over here.’ He couldn’t change the libel laws if he wanted to change the libel laws. He couldn’t change ’em if he got the Congress in there. These are state laws. And that was nothing.”

