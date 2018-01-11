Acting ICE Director: 7-Eleven Operation ‘One of Many to Come’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Acting ICE Director Tom Homan stated that the raids at 7-Eleven stores are just one of “many” worksite enforcement operations to come.

Homan said, “I’ve made no secret, since the beginning of the year that we’re going to increase worksite enforcement across the country, to remove another magnet, a reason for people to come to this country illegally. So, no one should be surprised. The 7/11 operation is a big operation. It’s one of many to come. We’re not just concentrating on large companies. We’ll be concentrating on small companies and medium-sized companies.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett