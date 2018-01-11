Dem Rep Speier: ‘We Have an Absolute Obligation to These DACA Kids’ – ‘Not Interested in Building a Useless Wall’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Wolf,” Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) argued that “we have an absolute obligation to these DACA kids” and said that while she will negotiate on increased border security, “building a useless wall” is not something she’s interested in.

Speier said, “I am willing personally to negotiate with the president and with Republicans for border control, enhanced border control, a high-tech wall if you — if I may use that term, to make sure these 800,000 kids stay here. This is their home. I have a young man who’s at the University of Pacific, 18 years old studying math and economics who wants to be a professor, he was brought here when he was 7 years old. He knows no other country. And I think we have an absolute obligation to these DACA kids. And I think the president agrees, the extent to which we have to negotiate enhanced border control of some sort, I’m willing. I’m not interested in building a useless wall that’s not going to provide us the kind of security we need when we have technology now that can do it better, faster, more effectively.”

