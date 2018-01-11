Dem Sen Blumenthal: Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Remarks Smack of ‘Blatant Racism,’ ‘He Demeans America’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated President Trump’s reported reference to “sh*thole countries” “smacks of blatant racism” pretending to be immigration policy and the president “demeans America” with remarks like that.
Blumenthal said, “This remark by the president of the United States smacks of blatant racism, the most odious and insidious racism masquerading — poorly — as immigration policy. And I’ll be very blunt, the president doesn’t speak for me as an American. He demeans America. He demeans and betrays American values by these kinds of remarks.”
