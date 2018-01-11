Gutierrez: We Have a President ‘Who Could Lead the KKK’ or ‘Be the Leader’ of a Neo-Nazi Group

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Representative Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) argued that President Trump could lead the KKK or neo-Nazis.

Gutierrez said, “I love the America that my grandson Luisito lives in. Because he doesn’t have to deal with all of the racism and all of the prejudice and the bigotry that I felt personally as a youth in this country. and that so many others. And so much was sacrificed, Joy. It was sacrifice. People died so that we wouldn’t have these kind of repugnant comments. So, let me just say what the president said today, he keeps telling us — and we just heard my colleague say how brilliant and genius. No, this is ignorance. This is ignorance to speak in such vile, racist terms. And so, the varnish and the paint has been stripped away from Donald Trump. And I know we feel it has been in the past. But, God, isn’t — today is going to be a very memorial day, and that’s saying a lot in the Donald Trump presidency. Because we now know that we have in the White House someone who could lead the Ku Klux Klan in the United States of America, somebody who could be the leader of the neo-Nazi — and publish just his words.”

