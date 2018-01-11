Nicolle Wallace: Trump ‘Speaks in a Racist Way,’ Has ‘Disgraced the Country’ With ‘Shithole’ Comments

[WARNING: ADULT LANGUAGE]

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” host Nicolle Wallace reacted to a Washington Post report that President Donald Trump asked why “we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” referring to Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.

Wallace said. “I mean, yes, he speaks in a racist way about Haitians and, if we believe The Washington Post reporting, about people from bleep hole countries who come here. How does he confuse extreme poverty with neglect and with some sort of a threat to this country?”

She continued “This is so abnormal! This is a freak show!”

She added, “Donald Trump disgraced the country if what was reported out of this meeting was true .”

