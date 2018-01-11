Pelosi: Companies Giving Bonuses After Tax Cut ‘Pathetic,’ ‘Insignificant’

Thursday at her weekly press conference, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the companies announcing wage increases and bonuses in light of the Republican tax bill were “so pathetic.”

Pelosi said, “The number of bonuses that were given, one of the bonuses was already in a union contract, and they added a little more money to that. That same firm just told their employees that they were going to be laying off 1,500 people and if they want to save their jobs, they could all start working 32 hours in those communities.”

She added, “So, in terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving to workers to kind of put the schmooze on is so pathetic. It’s so pathetic. I would hope that with their big advantage of bringing money home at a very low rate that they would invest in infrastructure and things, but the experience has been that they will do dividends, they’ll do stock buybacks and things like that. I think it’s insignificant.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN