April Ryan: ‘Mr. President, Are You a Racist?’

Friday in the White House after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to honor Martin Luther King Jr. day, referring to a Washington Post report claiming President Donald Trump said certain nations as “shithole countries,” American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan asked Trump if he was “a racist.”

While the president left the room Ryan shouted, “Mr. president, will you give an apology for the statement yesterday?”

Without getting a response She continued, “Mr. President are you a racist?”

She added, “Mr. President, will you respond to these serious questions about your statement sir?”

She asked again, “Mr. President, are you a racist?”

NBC News’s White House correspondent Kristen Welker confirmed it was Ryan who asked the question.

