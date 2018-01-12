Chuck Todd: Trump’s ‘Core Beliefs’ Are ‘White Europeans Are Good and Brown Immigrants Are Bad’

Friday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” host Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump’s reported comments about “shithole countries” at an immigration policy meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers revealed his core beliefs, which Todd described as “white Europeans are good and brown immigrants are bad.”

Todd said, “What are the consequences of having a president who is viewed by many as openly racist? What are the consequences of having a Republican party that to some appears to be empowering him with its silence? Folks, you can debate all you want about the president’s recent language, but you cannot debate what it seemingly reveals about his core beliefs—that white Europeans are good and brown immigrants are bad.”

He continued, “For many, it confirmed their view that this president sees everything through a racial prism and may even have his own racist beliefs.”

He added, “The language is not the point, it’s what it confirms that is. It confirms the view of a businessman who was sued for discrimination, who became a celebrity ranting about President Obama‘s birthplace, who became a candidate calling Mexicans rapists, lobbying for a ban on all Muslims, and a wall, and then attacking a federal judge because he was a ‘Mexican.’ Who became a president equating Nazis with counter-protesters, calling his rivals names like Pocahontas, and backing an immigration policy that favors white Christians over ethnic minorities.”

