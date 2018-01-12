Dem Rep Lewis: Racism ‘Must Be’ in Trump’s DNA – I Can’t Go to the State of the Union ‘in Good Conscience’

On Friday’s “MSNBC Live,” Representative John Lewis (D-GA) argued that racism must be in President Trump’s DNA and said he doesn’t plan to attend the State of the Union due to President Trump’s rhetoric.

Lewis said, “I think the words and his action[s] tend to speak like one who knows something about being a racist. It must be in his DNA, in his makeup. But it’s frightening to have someone in the office of the president in 2018 speaking the way that he’s speaking. We’ve come too far, we’ve made too much progress to go back, to fan the flames of racism and bigotry. When the pope spoke to a joint session of the Congress, he said, ‘We’re all immigrants. We all come from some other place.'”

He later added, “At this junction, I do not plan to attend the State of the Union. I cannot, in all good conscience, be in a room with what he has said about so many Americans. I just cannot do it. I wouldn’t be honest with myself.”

