ESPN’s Schaap on Effort to ‘Humanize’ Tonya Harding: She Is a ‘Villain,’ ‘Despicable’

Friday on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines,” Jeremy Schaap dispelled the recent effort to rehab the image of disgraced Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding by putting her on talk shows and in print due to her new movie, “I, Tonya.”

“Tonya Harding, you might remember, is a felon who was involved in the conspiracy to club her Olympic rival Nancy Kerrigan 24 years ago this month,” Schaap noted.

He added, “[L]et us not lose sight of the fact that Tonya Harding is no hero. Tonya Harding is no hero. What happened to Nancy Kerrigan is despicable.

This week, Harding attempted to play the victim in the Nancy Kerrigan attack, which Piers Morgan shut down.

