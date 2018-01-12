GOP Sen Collins: Trump’s ‘Shithole’ Comments ‘Completely Inappropriate,’ ‘Really Out of Bounds’

Friday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) reacted to President Donald Trump reportedly referring to some nations as “shithole countries” at an immigration policy meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

Collins said, “The president’s comments obviously were completely inappropriate. He should not denigrate the citizens of other countries and it also does not help us come up with a bipartisan approach to immigration for him to make comments like that. So I think it was highly unfortunate and really out of bounds.”

