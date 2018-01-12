MSNBC’s Velshi: Trump Is ‘Sullying’ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Name

On Friday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live With Velshi & Ruhle,” co-host Ali Velshi said President Trump is “sullying” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s name.

Co-host Stephanie Ruhle reported on the “sh*thole” story and said, “The president has denied using that specific word, and we’re looking at a live shot of the White House, where President Trump — oh, the irony — is about to sign a proclamation to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”

Velshi then stated, “Sullying his very name in doing so today. Because what the president said last night stands in absolute contrast to what Martin Luther King devoted his life to.”

Ruhle then agreed with Velshi’s point, adding, “Without a doubt.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett