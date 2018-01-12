Tucker Carlson on Trump’s ‘Shithole’ Comment: ‘Trump Said Something That Almost Every Single Person in America Actually Agrees With’

Thursday on his Fox News Channel show, Tucker Carlson reacted to President Donald Trump’s reported reference to “shithole countries” and the criticism the president has received in response.

Carlson defended Trump, saying the comments are something “that almost every single person in America agrees with.”

Partial transcript as follows:

Today, as you doubtless heard, during immigration talks, President Trump said something that almost every single person in America actually agrees with. An awful lot of immigrants come to this country from places that aren’t very nice. Those places are dangerous, they’re dirty, they’re corrupt and they’re poor, and that’s the main reason those immigrants are trying to come here and you would, too, if you live there. President Trump asked why America doesn’t receive immigrants from places you might want to visit on vacation. Why aren’t we getting more people from Norway, he said, which by almost any measure, including the UN’s measures, is the most developed and richest country in the world. While saying this, Trump used an expletive, and that’s not surprising either since he uses them all the time and was speaking privately. And yet, for some reason, virtually, everyone in Washington, New York and LA considered this a major, major event. Why is that?

Trump has since hinted he did not use such “tough language” during his immigration reform meeting.

