Howard Dean on Oprah Running for President: ‘I Have No Problem With It’

Saturday, former Vermont Governor and former DNC Chair Howard Dean weighed in on the possibility of Oprah Winfrey running for president, saying he has no problem with it and he wants her to run as a Democrat.

“I have no problem with it,” Dean told host Joy Reid. “I think the thing is wide open now. Obviously, if she runs, I want her to run as a Democrat — which I think she would.”

