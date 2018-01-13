MoveOn Spox: Trump Wants to Put Up a ‘Whites Only’ Sign at the Statue of Liberty

During an appearance Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” MoveOn.org senior adviser and national spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre reacted to President Donald Trump’s reported “shithole” remarks, calling him a “racist” who wants to put up a “whites only” sign at the Statue of Liberty.

“We have a racist president in the White House who really pushes his racism like a peacock,” Jean-Pierre stated.

“It’s very clear how he feels about immigration,” she continued. “He … wants to put a sign on the Statue of Liberty and say, ‘Whites only. And no one else need to apply.’ It’s troubling, and I really throw this to the Republicans out there on the hill: What are you going to do? Are you really going to continue to embrace all this racism policies [sic] that the president puts forth? Is that what you’re going to do?”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent